Five killed in Karur bus-van crash in Tamil Nadu

KARUR: Five people, including two minors, were killed after a private bus tail-ended a truck going in the front, crossed lane in the impact, and collided head-on with a tourist van coming in opposite direction on Salem-Karur National Highway near Athur in Karur district early on Saturday. At least 27 others who sustained injury in the accident are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as van driver D Sasikumar (52), and tourists K Arun Thiruppathi (45) and his son A Kamatchi Aswin (10) and their relatives S Ezhil Thakshna (12) and P Hema Varshini (20), all from Virudhunagar district.

According to sources, the bus was going to Nagercoil from Bengaluru, while the tourists from Kovilpatti were on their way to Yercaud for summer holidays when the vehicles crashed near Karur. Police said the bus jumped the road median after the driver lost control of the vehicle following a collision with the tractor speeding ahead.