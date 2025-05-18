Four container ration shops come into operation in Tamil Nadu's Valparai

COIMBATORE: Following the success of container PDS shops in keeping elephants away from ransacking them for food grains, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has opened similar container ration shops at four more locations in the Valparai plateau. These locations are frequently targeted by wild elephants, and the shops have been set up with a focus on the safety of customers, mostly tribal people.

Following the positive feedback of the projects set up at Muthumudi and Thaimudi tea estate in March, 2024, the district supply department, with the support of GD Naidu Charities, replaced four more ration shops with containers at Iyerpadi, Pannimedu, Anaimudi and Cinchona 6, 7 of Rayan Division in Valparai.

Valparai Taluk Supply Officer G Saravanan said, "These locations had conventional ration shop buildings, which were damaged by the wild elephants at least once in two months. Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Thursday inaugurated the containers."

"Each container shop costs around Rs 4.7 lakh. As many as 789 cardholders are receiving commodities from these four shops. By ensuring their safety, we can provide the service to them without any interruptions," Saravanan added.

Two shops in Anaimudi and Cinchona have been transformed into container shops on a priority basis as the customers are tribal people. The tribal people of Udumbanparai and Sankarankudi are receiving commodities from Anaimudi ration shop, while Kandankudi and Designkudi people get them from the Cinchona ration shop.

