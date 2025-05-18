Tamil Nadu

No permanent teacher, nine students fail in Tamil in Class 10

Kallar Reclamation Schools Joint Director Munusamy said there are eight unfilled Tamil teacher posts in the school.
MADURAI: Kallar Reclamation Schools Joint Director Munusamy said that the school HM had appointed a Tamil teacher under the Parents Teachers Association funds for the academic year till December.

Following this, he deputed the duty to a permanent Tamil teacher for another school, and that teacher came to school twice weekly and trained the students.

He added, "Totally, there are eight unfilled Tamil teacher posts in the school. Soon, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will fill up BT assistants across the state, then the school will get a permanent Tamil teacher."

