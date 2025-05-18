NTPL workers call off stir after wage hike of Rs 90 per day in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NPTL) workers in Thoothukudi, who were on an indefinite strike demanding wage revision, called off their strike after 29 days after reaching an agreement with the authorities during negotiation talks. The NTPL management has agreed to provide an allowance of Rs 90 per day to all contract workers.

A case regarding the implementation of the order of Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (DCLC) in June 2021 mandating pay on a par with the workers of NLC thermal power plant, is pending in the Madras High court.

As many as 1,372 employees of the power plant began their agitation on April 17, demanding the management to hike the daily wage of the unskilled, skilled, semi-skilled, and high-skilled workers as per the mandate in the DCLC order.

During negotiation talks held on Thursday, the workers association and the NTPL administration agreed on Rs 90 per day allowance to all workers and a death relief fund of Rs 30 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 10 lakh relief in case of other deaths, followed in NLC thermal power plant for all workers, a senior official told TNIE.

Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE) state vice president S Apadurai said that they called off the protest, and since the HC has stayed its order on implementing the DCLC mandate on equal salary for workers, they resumed work immediately on Friday.

"We are focused on lighting the boiler now. Power can be generated only if the boiler continuously operates for 24 hours. Power generation may begin only by Sunday," the senior official said.