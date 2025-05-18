PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urges state government to transfer Tasmac cases to CBI

CHENNAI: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state to transfer all 40 cases registered by the DVAC regarding alleged irregularities in Tasmac to the CBI for a fair probe. In a statement on Saturday, Anbumani alleged that efforts are under way to close the 40 cases citing insufficient evidence.

He claimed that a few of these cases had already been dropped. Referring to the ongoing ED searches at the residence and office of Tasmac MD Visakan, Anbumani said revelations about the alleged scam are expected following the interrogations.

He further said that after ED raid in March, the agency had alleged a scam of Rs 1,000 crore in Tasmac operations. The agency continued raids from Friday at the houses of Visakan and film producer Akash Baskaran “linked to the ruling family”. Citing WhatsApp chat details reportedly collected by ED, Anbumani said evidence points to irregularities in liquor procurement, bar licencing and transportation contracts.