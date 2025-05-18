Rs 68 crore Woraiyur-Kudamurutti new link road work commences in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a significant move to ease traffic congestion on the Panjappur route, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Saturday performed the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the construction of a new road connecting Woraiyur to Kudamurutti for Rs 68 crore.

Corporation officials stated that certain encroachments (mainly temporary structures) exist along the proposed route. “These encroachments will be removed soon, and like how Panjappur-Karumandapam road will be constructed within 18 months, this project will also be completed within the same period,” said a senior official.

This project follows after the Panjappur-Karumandapam road project launched by Nehru on Friday. Both the projects are expected to significantly reduce congestion and improve traffic flow as large-scale developments including a wholesale market and an IT park are anticipated in Panjappur.

Residents have expressed solidarity with the initiative. “Since Panjappur is expected to see major infrastructure developments and commercial projects, traffic will rise inevitably. It is good to see the administration taking early steps to ease the situation,” said Praveen Kumar, a Panjappur resident.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media persons after the ceremony, Nehru announced that the funds for the proposed metro rail project in Tiruchy have been allocated, a much anticipated initiative aimed at enhancing the city’s public infrastructure.