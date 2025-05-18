Tamil Nadu: Hasten renovation of crematorium, demand Palacode residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Palacode urged the Dharmapuri administration to hasten renovation works at the crematorium near Theerthagiri Nagar in the Palacode town panchayat.

Palacode town panchayat is one of the most densely populated areas in the district and is one of the fastest developing urban areas. Nearly seven years ago, the town panchayat constructed a crematorium here. However, for the past year, this crematorium has remained closed owing to poor maintenance. The residents urged the administration to take steps to renovate the crematorium.

C Arumugam of Palacode said, "A crematorium offered people an alternative to a burial ground to safely dispose of their loved ones. A funeral at the latter facility is expensive as several rituals are involved. But for the past six months, the crematorium was closed down as it is out of order. We urge the town panchayat to take steps to renovate the crematorium at the earliest."

S Kumaravel, another resident, said, "The crematorium charges about Rs 10,000 for a cremation and also allows families to perform final rites here, which is a viable choice. On an average at least three to five cremations were being done here".

Palacode town panchayat officials said, "The renovation works are being undertaken and the crematorium will function soon. A total of Rs 20 lakh have been allocated for renovation work."