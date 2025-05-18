Tamil Nadu: PMK's Ramadoss, son will meet soon, says GK Mani

VILLUPURAM: PMK honorary president GK Mani on Saturday said a tense situation has developed within the party, and PMK founder S Ramadoss and son Anbumani Ramadoss will meet soon to resolve it.

Mani was talking to reporters ahead of a consultative meeting with office-bearers of the party called by Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram. The meeting was held a day after Ramadoss conducted a similar meeting with district secretaries on Friday. Once again, Anbumani failed to turn up at the event in which members of the PMK’s youth, student and women’s wing participated.

“It is normal for political parties to face internal issues. A similar situation has arisen in PMK. I do not want to hide this. PMK is a party that values family bonding. The issue will be resolved smoothly. I am in constant touch with Ramadoss and Anbumani,” Mani said.

He added, “Internal party issues should not be discussed in public. Saying that I am the reason for the rift between the two of them is like stabbing me to death.”