Tata Power’s Nellai plant sets rare benchmark

CHENNAI: The Tirunelveli-based plant operated by Tata Power’s solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, produced 3.3 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules and 846 megawatts (MW) of solar cells in the financial year ending March 2025, marking one of the highest domestic outputs in India’s solar sector.

The facility is setting new standards, not only in production but also in workforce diversity. Over 80 per cent of the plant’s employees are women from local communities, a rare benchmark in Indian manufacturing and a clear signal of inclusive industrial growth, a release stated.

The facility, among the country’s most advanced integrated solar manufacturing units, has emerged as a key pillar of Tata Power’s clean energy ambitions and a symbol of India’s drive toward energy self-reliance. The facility delivered Rs 5,337 crore in revenue and a profit of Rs 422 crore after tax reduction in financial year 2025, the release stated.