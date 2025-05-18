Two deer electrocuted by poachers in Tamil Nadu; two held

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were arrested near Veppanahalli for poaching two deer by electrocution.

The arrested are T Raja (45) of Chinna Soolamalai and K Murugan (47) of Balepalli near Veppanahalli.

Forest department sources said "Raja took illegal electric connection to his farmland from a wire passing near his land and connected it to another wire near his farmland. Two deer from the nearby Naralapalli forest of the Krishnagiri forest range were electrocuted in the wee hours of Friday as they tried to enter his farmland when they came in contact with the live wire."

His friend Murugan helped him.

The two suspects were arrested and sent to remand late night on Friday, they added. Venison was seized from them.

Krishnagiri forest ranger M Muniyappan told TNIE the deer were killed a day after the forest department conducted an awareness campaign among the villagers after a herd of elephants were found near the Naralapalli forest beat. "On Thursday villagers residing around Naralapalli forest were instructed on how to prevent human-animal conflict and animal poaching using illegal power connection. But on Friday the duo poached two deers."