Two Kerala boats impounded off Thoothukudi for fishing ban violation

THOOTHUKUDI: Fisheries officials have charge-sheeted the owner of a mechanised fishing vessel and a fibre boat from Kerala for recently defying the fishing ban period that is in effect in the east coast and fishing in the sea off Thoothukudi.

Acting on complaints from fishermen, a team of officials from the fisheries department, fisheries enforcement wing, coastal security group and fishermen representatives jointly undertook an inspection late on Thursday.

Then they intercepted a mechanised bottom trawler and the fibre boat in the sea 32 nautical miles off the Thoothukudi coast. Both the vessels bore the registration and colour code of Kerala, and altogether had over 16 fishermen onboard, officials said.

The boats had a total catch weighing 1,732 kg of fish and 110 kg of fishlings. The fibre boat was indulging in unlawful light fishing, officials added.

The officials seized the boats and escorted the fishermen to the shore for further action. A senior fisheries official told TNIE that the boats were impounded and the catch was auctioned for Rs 4 lakh. A charge sheet has been filed against the owner of the boats. The owner of the boats has been summoned to appear before the joint director of fisheries, who is also the adjudicating officer, on Monday, the official added.