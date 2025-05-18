Weekly food safety audits to be held near educational institutions in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Block-level food safety officers have been instructed to conduct intensive weekly checks targeting the sale of tobacco and contraband near educational institutions. They are also required to assess the quality of food products in the vicinity of these institutions.

With the reopening of educational institutions in June, officers will inspect the premises and hold meetings with students and faculty to raise awareness about food safety standards, said Dr T Anuradha, the Designated Food Safety Officer for Coimbatore district.

"There are currently 21 food safety officers working at all blocks in the Coimbatore district. Each officer has been designated to visit specific educational institutions within their jurisdiction to carry out detailed food safety audits and promote awareness. They are required to set aside one day each week for this essential initiative," Dr Anuradha said.