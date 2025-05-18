Weekly food safety audits to be held near educational institutions in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Block-level food safety officers have been instructed to conduct intensive weekly checks targeting the sale of tobacco and contraband near educational institutions. They are also required to assess the quality of food products in the vicinity of these institutions.
With the reopening of educational institutions in June, officers will inspect the premises and hold meetings with students and faculty to raise awareness about food safety standards, said Dr T Anuradha, the Designated Food Safety Officer for Coimbatore district.
"There are currently 21 food safety officers working at all blocks in the Coimbatore district. Each officer has been designated to visit specific educational institutions within their jurisdiction to carry out detailed food safety audits and promote awareness. They are required to set aside one day each week for this essential initiative," Dr Anuradha said.
"Inspectors will assess the quality of food served at noon meal centres, canteens, and stationery shops operating within school grounds, as well as establishments located within a 200-meter radius outside the premises."
These officers will hold awareness meetings for students and faculty to discuss food safety standards, provide basic education on adulteration, and share a helpline number for complaints.
Meanwhile, officers have also been instructed to conduct sting operations if needed to crack down on the sale of tobacco and contraband around educational institutions. This approach will create a safer environment for students, the officer added.