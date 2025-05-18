West zone police officers' huddle in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: S Davidson Devasirvatham, Additional Director-General of Police of Law and Order, conducted a review meeting with west zone police officers in Tiruppur on Saturday.

The Avinashipalayam triple murder and Sivagiri double murder cases, which sent shock waves across the state and are still unsolved, came up during the discussion.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajendran, Commissioner of Tiruppur City Police, said, "This is a regular review meeting chaired by the ADGP. He enquired about the law and order situation in the west zone. As part of that, he also enquired about the status of the Sivagiri and Avinashipalayam cases."

Two weeks ago, an elderly couple living in a farmhouse in Sivagiri in Erode district, were beaten to death and their jewels were looted. Similarly, on November 29, 2024, three people were beaten to death in a farmhouse in Semalaigoundanpalayam in Avinashipalayam in Tiruppur district. The culprits in both these cases have not been arrested yet and these cases remain a headache for the west zone police.

The Avinashipalayam case was recently transferred to the CB-CID. The CB-CID investigation team includes officers from the Tiruppur District Police.