Will move Supreme Court to get Rs 2K crore Samagra Shiksha fund from union govt: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the state will move the Supreme Court against the centre for withholding funds of Rs 2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu for the year 2024-25 under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

He expressed hope for a favourable verdict, similar to the one secured last month in Tamil Nadu’s case against the governor. He also vowed to intensify the fight to restore education to the State List in the Constitution.

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘National Education Policy–2020: The Rogue Elephant’ (Matha Yaanai), authored by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Saturday, the CM accused the union government of withholding educational funds for “petty political” reasons.

The parliamentary committee on education, chaired by Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh, who also took part in the event, had objected to the withholding of funds and recommended the union government to release them immediately, the CM, who released the book, pointed out.

The union government had said that the funds will be released only if the Tamil Nadu government signs a Memorandum of Understanding to implement another centrally-sponsored PM SHRI scheme to develop model schools, which mandated the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), including the three-language formula. TN has refused to sign, stating that it would not be implementing the NEP, especially the three-language formula.