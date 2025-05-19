6,237 tested positive for tuberculosis in Madurai district in 2024; males most affected

MADURAI: In 2024, a total of 6,237 people tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) in Madurai district, and the treatment success rate for the bacterial disease stood at 87% (4,934 people cured), according to official records.

Besides, 1,809 cases were detected in the first three months of this year, with health officials saying TB is more prevalent in the district among men.

As per records, in 2023, 5,879 new cases were detected in the district, and the total number of people cured stood at 4,719 (87% treatment success rate). Similarly, 6,075 tested positive in 2022, and the treatment success rate was 88% (3,761 cured).

Dr Rajasekar, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Tuberculosis), Madurai, told TNIE, "In Madurai district, besides a majority of the TB patients being men, the disease is prevalent among the age group of 15 to 65 years, as they travel to many places and also play a role in spreading the infection."

Under the Nikshay Mitra scheme, the officials have carried out screening for tuberculosis across the district, along with the support of donors, who offered support to the patients, including nutritional aid (food baskets), diagnostic assistance, and vocational training. Till 2024, 114 volunteers were involved in the district under the scheme.

On the role of immunity in the spread of the disease, Rajasekar said, "According to their immune status, 5-10% of the infected individuals, who had contracted tuberculosis through airborne transmission, develop the disease. Thus, the disease is common among the elderly, people with uncontrolled diabetes, HIV patients, and those taking immunosuppressants. So, we take into account the friends or relatives who are closer to the TB patients for screening."

In the urban areas, mobile diagnostic units were sent to factories, garment showrooms, and construction sites. Officials said around 440 camps were held in Madurai, and 16,086 X-rays were taken for the purpose. As a result, 82 new TB cases were identified in 2024. An official from health department said, "Under the TN-KET scheme (Tamil Nadu Kasanoi Erappila Thittam) 267 patients suffering from severe infection were identified and were admitted as inpatients. Besides, 20 NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) centres also played a significant role in TB diagnosis in the district."

Explaining that the disease could either be drug sensitive or drug resistant, Rajasekar said, "The treatment period for patients with drug-sensitive TB is nearly five months, whereas for those with drug-resistant TB, where the infection has spread to the nervous system, the treatment could take up to two years."