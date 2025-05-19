‘Abandoned’ Kovilpatti bus stand turns haven for anti-social activities

THOOTHUKUDI: The additional bus stand in Kovilpatti, which has not seen any long-distance TNSTC bus enter any of its bays at least for the past decade, has now been reduced to a spot for anti-social activities, complain the public. They seek immediate measures to address the issue and resume bus operations at the facility.

The Kovilpatti municipal additional bus stand, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore on 3.97 acres of land on the outskirts of Kovilpatti along the Tirunelveli-Madurai national highway, was opened on July 16, 2007. Chief Minister MK Stalin who was then minister for rural development and internal affairs inaugurated it.

Within a few years of it being thrown open for use, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), however, stopped operating buses at the facility which has bays to station at least 30 buses.

While political factors are attributed for the TNSTC’s move, passengers are now in a spot as mofussil buses plying on the Madurai-Tirunelveli NH drop those wanting to get down at Kovilpatti off on the service road itself instead of entering into the bus stand. Sometimes, the buses drop the passengers on the national highway during the small hours, leaving their life at risk, said A Shanmugam of Kovilpatti.

Complaining that the additional bus stand also is lacking in proper lighting, anti-social activities now thrive at the facility during the night hours, complain the public. Liquor bottles can be spotted strewn around on the bus stand premises.

It may be noted that the municipality as part of reconstruction of the Kovilpatti daily market shifted shops to the additional bus stand for about a year before moving them back to the redeveloped market. A few traders, however, continue to encroach upon the bus stand, sources said.

While a senior TNSTC official told TNIE that there was no necessity for mofussil buses to enter into the additional bus stand, Kovilpatti municipal chairman Karunanidhi told TNIE that the civic body has sought `2.25 crore for revamping the facility. As part of it, mofussil buses will be compulsorily made to ply from the bus stand.

The bus stand was put into disuse during the 10-year AIADMK regime over political vendetta, he added. Plans are also on to construct a subway under the national highway to facilitate safe crossing, he further said.