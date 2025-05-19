Day after van accident, 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered from well in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Fire and safety services personnel recovered 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the 55-foot-deep roadside farm well, where an Omni van had plunged, resulting in the death of five persons, including a toddler, at Meerankulam near Sathankulam on Saturday,

While the submerged van was lifted from the farm using cranes late on Saturday, the victims’ families complained about the missing jewellery. Based on the complaint, the fire and safety personnel were deployed to search for the missing jewellery on Sunday morning. As part of the search, the water in the farm well was pumped out using three large motors.

“The scuba divers recovered two bags containing 20 and 25 sovereigns of jewellery respectively, from the bottom of the well. It was handed over to the authorities”, said District Fire Officer K Ganesan.

Sathankulam tasildar said the jewellery was handed over to the police for proper delivery to the family. It may be noted that a bag containing 80 sovereigns of gold was handed over to the victim’s family on Saturday itself. The tragic incident occurred when the family was heading to Vellalanvilai from Papanasam in Tirunelveli.