Flyover construction: Demolition of old bridge near Kuniyamuthur starts

COIMBATORE: In a significant step toward decongesting traffic along the bustling Palakkad Main Road, the Special Projects wing of the State Highways Department has commenced the demolition of the old bridge near Kuniyamuthur. The move marks the beginning of a major infrastructure upgrade — a new four-lane flyover aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement and improving connectivity to the Western Ring Road.



The flyover, which will stretch for 800 metres, is designed to ease traffic bottlenecks at the busy intersection of the Palakkad Main Road and the Western Bypass (Western Ring Road). According to officials, the structure will include service roads on both sides and a subway beneath the bridge, catering to both heavy traffic and local commuting needs.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the State Highways Department said, "We have begun the demolition of the old bridge and will soon start the pier works for the new flyover. Temporary service roads have already been laid on either side to ensure there's minimal disruption to ongoing traffic."



The flyover forms a crucial part of the ambitious Western Ring Road project, which spans 32.43 km and aims to decongest the urban road network in Coimbatore by offering a seamless bypass. The road, which begins at Mykal on the Salem-Cochin Road (SHU 52) and ends at Narasimhanaickenpalayam on the Nagapattinam-Gudalur-Mysore Road (NH 67), passes through 15 revenue villages in the district and is being developed as a four-lane corridor.



The project is being implemented in three phases. Phase 1, covering 11.80 km from Madukkarai to Madampatti, was launched in August 2023 at a cost of Rs 250 crore and is currently nearing completion. The government has sanctioned Rs 320 crore for land acquisition across all three phases.



As Phase 1 work nears its final stages, officials are gearing up to initiate Phase 2, which will extend from Madampatti to Somayampalayam near Vadavalli. Estimated to cost `348 crore, Phase 2 will cover 12.10 km and pass through Perur, West Chithirai Chavadi, Kallikanaicken Palayam, and Vadavalli.



Phase 3, the final stretch, will span 8.09 km and pass through Pannimadai, Nanjundapuram, Kurudampalayam, and Narasimhanaickenpalayam.



With the new flyover expected to be completed in the coming months, commuters and residents can look forward to a significant reduction in traffic congestion and a smoother driving experience on one of Coimbatore's busiest corridors.