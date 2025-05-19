Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Torrential rain lashed Coimbatore city on Sunday, leaving several areas waterlogged and causing severe disruption to daily life. From flooded streets to closed underpasses, the downpour brought traffic to a crawl and left many residents stranded.



Major locations such as Gandhipuram, RS Puram, Saibaba Colony, Peelamedu, Singanallur, Ukkadam, and Town Hall were among the worst affected. In several places, rainwater stagnated to knee-deep levels, making it nearly impossible for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to navigate.



"I had to push my scooter through water that was almost up to my knees. It took me over an hour to get home, which usually takes just 15 minutes," said N Divya, a college student in Peelamedu.



Subways and railway underpasses at ARC junction, Kanappa Nagar near Sanganoor Road, Avinashi Road flyover underpass and various other places in Coimbatore were completely submerged, forcing authorities to shut them down. The closure led to long traffic diversions and bottlenecks, particularly in the city's central zones.



Public transport services were hit hard. Several city buses were delayed or diverted due to inundated routes, while auto rickshaws and cab services either remained unavailable or charged exorbitant fares. In residential pockets of Selvapuram and Kuniyamuthur, water entered homes, damaging appliances and furniture.



With civic workers deployed across the city, the Coimbatore Corporation said efforts were underway to pump out stagnant water and clear clogged drains. "We have activated emergency response teams in vulnerable areas and are monitoring the situation closely," a senior official said.



Despite these efforts, residents voiced frustration over the city's inadequate storm water drainage system. Many questioned why repeated rains continue to cripple the city's infrastructure.



With more showers forecast in the coming days, officials have urged the public to remain cautious, avoid flood-prone zones, and report any emergencies through the corporation's helpline.