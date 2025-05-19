Man opens fire at his cousin with pistol over quarrel in Madurai; 10-year-old boy also injured

MADURAI: A former Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel was arrested by the Koodakovil police on Sunday for allegedly firing at his cousin with his licenced pistol during a quarrel, causing injuries to his right rib.

According to police, another bullet the accused fired had hit some solid object and a broken chip out of it hit a 10-year-old boy standing nearby. Both of them have been admitted to hospital and are out of danger.

According to sources, former SSB personnel K Marisamy (40) and his cousin M Udhayakumar (40) are residents of Paraikulam village and neighbours. They allegedly have a disagreement over a property dispute. On Sunday, Marisamy was sitting outside his house, when he noticed Udhayakumar’s brother M Manikandan quarrelling with his wife.

Believing that they were referring to him during their verbal duel, Marisamy got into a fight with the couple. When Udhayakumar also joined the quarrel, an irate Marisamy took out his pistol and fired at him. The bullet hit him in the rib. Marisamy also opened fire on Manikandan, but the bullets missed him. One of the bullets hit a solid object and a broken chip out of it hit K Kishore (10), a local resident, causing injury to his shoulder.

Panicked villagers alerted the police, which arrested Marisamy.

An officer attached with the station said Udhayakumar and his brothers were upset with Marisamy as he was not supporting the former in the property dispute with other relatives. Following a preliminary investigation, police said it was not a planned attack.