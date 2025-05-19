Mettur dam to open on June 12 as storage sufficient, says CM Stalin; urges monsoon preparedness across TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday indicated that the Mettur dam will be opened for irrigation on the traditional date, June 12, since the reservoir has sufficient storage.

The CM said this while reviewing the preparations for facing the southwest monsoon and releasing water from Mettur at the State secretariat.

"As on Saturday (May 17), the Mettur dam has 76.06 tmc of water (108.33 ft). This storage is sufficient for opening the dam on June 12," the CM said.

He also directed the officials to desilt the tributaries of the Cauvery River and canals so that the water released from the Mettur dam reaches the tail-end areas.

The CM also said the desilting works have to be completed in advance since already steps have been taken for paddy cultivation in Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons.

Stalin said that since the southwest monsoon and the release of water from the Mettur dam are expected to boost Kuruvai cultivation, field officials in the Agriculture department should ensure the availability of seeds, fertilisers, etc. The officials should also ensure the benefits of the Kuruvai Special Package (to be announced) reach the farmers.

The CM also requested the officials of all departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that there is no loss of life, property, or infrastructure damage during the southwest monsoon.

Recalling that during the past four years, the government had successfully overcome many natural disasters, the CM said, "The meteorological department had predicted a normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon. On one hand, the rains in this season help enhance the groundwater table and cultivation in delta districts. On the other hand, we may have to face heavy rains and flash floods in districts located along the Western Ghats and landslides in the Nilgiris district. Besides, the coastal districts are to be ready to face heavy rains and cyclones," the CM added.