Mettur dam to open on June 12 as storage sufficient, says CM Stalin; urges monsoon preparedness across TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday indicated that the Mettur dam will be opened for irrigation on the traditional date, June 12, since the reservoir has sufficient storage.
The CM said this while reviewing the preparations for facing the southwest monsoon and releasing water from Mettur at the State secretariat.
"As on Saturday (May 17), the Mettur dam has 76.06 tmc of water (108.33 ft). This storage is sufficient for opening the dam on June 12," the CM said.
He also directed the officials to desilt the tributaries of the Cauvery River and canals so that the water released from the Mettur dam reaches the tail-end areas.
The CM also said the desilting works have to be completed in advance since already steps have been taken for paddy cultivation in Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons.
Stalin said that since the southwest monsoon and the release of water from the Mettur dam are expected to boost Kuruvai cultivation, field officials in the Agriculture department should ensure the availability of seeds, fertilisers, etc. The officials should also ensure the benefits of the Kuruvai Special Package (to be announced) reach the farmers.
The CM also requested the officials of all departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that there is no loss of life, property, or infrastructure damage during the southwest monsoon.
Recalling that during the past four years, the government had successfully overcome many natural disasters, the CM said, "The meteorological department had predicted a normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon. On one hand, the rains in this season help enhance the groundwater table and cultivation in delta districts. On the other hand, we may have to face heavy rains and flash floods in districts located along the Western Ghats and landslides in the Nilgiris district. Besides, the coastal districts are to be ready to face heavy rains and cyclones," the CM added.
Giving details of the basic preparations ahead of the southwest monsoon, the CM said, "If we proactively take steps beyond the routine precautionary measures, we can avoid many losses during the disasters."
Noting that accidents take place due to ongoing works on roads, the CM said, "Across Tamil Nadu, officials should identify such accident-prone places and put up barricades, fencing, adequate lighting, and reflective diversion boards to prevent accidents."
Also, to protect paddy bags and foodgrains during the rainy seasons, steps should be taken in godowns and sheds. In Chennai, the ongoing works in stormwater drains, water channels, and ponds must be completed quickly.
On the occasion, a presentation was made on the monsoon preparedness and water release from the Mettur dam. Following this, senior officials of key departments - municipal administration, revenue, agriculture, highways, and water resources, DGP Shankar Jiwal, and others presented the measures taken by their respective departments.