Officials drag feet on abuse complaints against TN govt dental college HoD

CHENNAI: Over a year after multiple complaints of sexual harassment were made against the head of the department of Oral Pathology at the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College in Chennai, and two months after a two-member inquiry team submitted its report, no action has been initiated by the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME).

Although the main complainant, a senior assistant professor in the department, had died by suicide in January 2025, staff at the college told TNIE that the HoD’s alleged misconduct against female students continues unabated.

Staff at the college and former female postgraduate students told TNIE sordid tales of the harassment meted out by the HoD that included verbal abuse, casteist and sexual comments, body shaming and incitement towards self-harm. In one instance, he even allegedly asked a student to spit on him.

“Our HoD always speaks in a demeaning way and abuses us verbally using profanity,” stated the senior assistant professor’s complaint made with the college management on March 23, 2024.

Apart from casually tossing off offensive remarks, the HoD would also record audios and videos of female students without their consent, according to the complaint.

She recalled that the HoD had videoed her when she went to his cabin, making her extremely uncomfortable. He also made a habit of shouting insults at students, humiliating them, she had alleged.

Following her complaint, some former PG students also filed sexual harassment complaints against the HoD. One of them alleged that she had been subjected to verbal and emotional abuse as well as extreme body shaming.

“He told me my lower body is larger than my torso and that my legs are crooked due to my excess weight,” the former PG student said.