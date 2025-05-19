Pics posing safety risks for Tiruchy airport are still found online

While the particular handle carries a disclaimer stating that it is an unofficial page, its presentation impersonates an official page, carrying also the airport director’s contact details. Although several serving AAI officials follow the account, it remains unclear why none of them too reported its security risks.

Questioning the omission, a former regional executive director (RED) of the Eastern Region, told TNIE, “It appears that there is a deliberate attempt to shield the handle. Why else would Tiruchy airport leave it out of the police complaint? It raises suspicion and demands a full investigation by the CVO (chief vigilance officer) of AAI. This is a serious breach, and central intelligence agencies must also investigate how such images were taken from operational zones.”

The continued unauthorised publication of sensitive details comes when sources confirmed that the issue of confidential data leaks was even discussed during a recent Operation Sindoor security review meeting attended by top airport officials.

When enquired about the misuse of his contact details and the photographs taken from the operational area of Tiruchy airport, Director Rao on Wednesday requested TNIE to formally raise the issue via mail.

Accordingly, TNIE sent an official communication to Rao the same day, with copies marked to Minister Naidu, the director general and the Chennai Region of BCAS, IT division of NIA, CVC, and the CVO of AAI. While a response from Rao to the email is awaited, both the CVC and BCAS acknowledged receipt of the complaint. The BCAS also assured registration of an FIR in connection with the matter.