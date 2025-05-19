Pics posing safety risks for Tiruchy airport are still found online

TIRUCHY: Hardly four weeks after a police complaint was lodged based on a TNIE report that revealed the online circulation of classified maps and photographs from sensitive operational zones of airports across the state, at least one social media account has been found continuing to upload photographs taken from the runway of the Tiruchy international airport, triggering security concerns. Interestingly, the complaint moved by the airport authorities with the police has omitted out the social media handle found sharing such sensitive information, allowing it to continue tinkering with security details.
While TNIE had on April 11 alerted Tiruchy airport director S Ganeswara Rao of the circulation of sensitive visuals and maps, no immediate police complaint was lodged. TNIE then directly raised the matter with key stakeholders, including Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Information Technology (IT) division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Following this the Tiruchy airport on April 25 formally lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Cell. While the complaint, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, named several social media accounts like TrichyAviation, updatestiruchi and Ubai_hm, it omitted the Facebook page, ‘Tiruchirapalli International Airport-TRZ-Updates’, despite its indulgence in security breach. TNIE had flagged the social media account with the authorities.
While the particular handle carries a disclaimer stating that it is an unofficial page, its presentation impersonates an official page, carrying also the airport director’s contact details. Although several serving AAI officials follow the account, it remains unclear why none of them too reported its security risks.
Questioning the omission, a former regional executive director (RED) of the Eastern Region, told TNIE, “It appears that there is a deliberate attempt to shield the handle. Why else would Tiruchy airport leave it out of the police complaint? It raises suspicion and demands a full investigation by the CVO (chief vigilance officer) of AAI. This is a serious breach, and central intelligence agencies must also investigate how such images were taken from operational zones.”
The continued unauthorised publication of sensitive details comes when sources confirmed that the issue of confidential data leaks was even discussed during a recent Operation Sindoor security review meeting attended by top airport officials.
When enquired about the misuse of his contact details and the photographs taken from the operational area of Tiruchy airport, Director Rao on Wednesday requested TNIE to formally raise the issue via mail.
Accordingly, TNIE sent an official communication to Rao the same day, with copies marked to Minister Naidu, the director general and the Chennai Region of BCAS, IT division of NIA, CVC, and the CVO of AAI. While a response from Rao to the email is awaited, both the CVC and BCAS acknowledged receipt of the complaint. The BCAS also assured registration of an FIR in connection with the matter.