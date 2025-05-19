Sungudi saree stall tops OSOP sales in Madurai

MADURAI: In a boost for handloom weavers and weaver groups in the region, the Sungudi saree stall at Madurai railway junction recorded the highest earnings among all the 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) shops set up in Madurai division. Of the 45 OSOP stalls operating across 34 stations in the division, the Sungudi stall stood out by earning a total of Rs 1,47,97,631 since its establishment in April 2022. With the earnings, the stall has supported 74 handloom weavers and weaver groups.

Aimed at promoting indigenous products, craft and local entrepreneurship, the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative has so far generated profits to the tune of Rs 4.67 crore for the outlet keepers in the Madurai division. The OSOP scheme covers a wide range of products, including handicrafts, traditional garments, local farm products and processed or semi-processed foods. Emboldened by its success, the railway division recently permitted tender coconut sales also.

Generating a revenue of Rs 60,17,927, the macaroon stall at Thoothukudi station became the second highest earning stall in Madurai division. Other successful stalls include the stall selling Pathamadai Korai mat products at Tirunelveli junction (Rs 44,28,431), palm products at Tiruchendur (Rs 31,63,806), Chinnalapatti handloom items at Dindigul (Rs 26,14,597), peanut chikkis at Kovilpatti (Rs 24,73,259), and milk peda at Srivilliputtur (Rs 14,11,250).

Through the stalls, the division also offers other local products like palm items, macaroon, Chevu, Chettinad snacks, Manapparai murukku, panchamritham, Muscoth halwa, vettiver items, and millet-based products. "Since its launch, the OSOP scheme has helped more than 350 local artisans and small businesses," said railway sources.