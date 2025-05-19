Tamil Nadu sets up investment desk in Vietnam to deepen industrial ties

CHENNAI: In a fresh bid to expand its international investment footprint, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has established a dedicated investment facilitation desk in Vietnam, aiming to capitalise on Southeast Asia’s growing industrial base and deepen bilateral economic ties.

The desk, launched by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, forms part of a broader Global Outreach initiative to position Tamil Nadu as a globally integrated industrial hub. Similar offices have already been set up in the United States, Germany, and Japan, as the state seeks to rebrand itself to foreign investors.

“Tamil Nadu’s capabilities a highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and industry-friendly policies deserve global recognition,” said Dr TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries. “To realise this vision, we must build a global presence through outposts like this one in Vietnam.”

The newly launched Vietnam desk is expected to serve as a strategic link between Vietnamese enterprises and Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing ecosystem, promoting opportunities in sectors such as electronics, electric mobility, green energy, and advanced manufacturing.