Tamil Nadu sets up investment desk in Vietnam to deepen industrial ties

CHENNAI: In a fresh bid to expand its international investment footprint, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu has established a dedicated investment facilitation desk in Vietnam, aiming to capitalise on Southeast Asia’s growing industrial base and deepen bilateral economic ties.
The desk, launched by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s investment promotion agency, forms part of a broader Global Outreach initiative to position Tamil Nadu as a globally integrated industrial hub. Similar offices have already been set up in the United States, Germany, and Japan, as the state seeks to rebrand itself to foreign investors.
“Tamil Nadu’s capabilities a highly skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, and industry-friendly policies deserve global recognition,” said Dr TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries. “To realise this vision, we must build a global presence through outposts like this one in Vietnam.”
The newly launched Vietnam desk is expected to serve as a strategic link between Vietnamese enterprises and Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing ecosystem, promoting opportunities in sectors such as electronics, electric mobility, green energy, and advanced manufacturing.
The announcement coincided with Rajaa’s visit to Vietnam, where he held meetings with senior executives from Vietnamese and Taiwanese companies. He also met with India’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, in Hanoi to discuss ways to strengthen industrial cooperation and unlock new investment avenues.
“From electronics to green energy, Tamil Nadu is ready to power the next wave of global investment,” the minister said, highlighting the state’s efforts to leverage post-pandemic supply chain realignments.
The visit also marked a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s engagement with Vietnamese EV giant VinFast, which is nearing the launch of its electric vehicle plant in the state. According to Guidance Tamil Nadu, the facility is expected to commence production soon, with Phase I targeting an annual output of 150,000 units and the creation of 3,500 direct jobs.
Rajaa noted that Tamil Nadu has introduced a series of policy reforms and investment incentives aimed at attracting international capital and technology. The state has emerged as one of India’s top destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI), with a strong presence in the automotive, electronics, textiles, and renewable energy sectors.