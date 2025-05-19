TNPDCL establishes sub-division level teams to handle power restoration ahead of monsoon

COIMBATORE: To ensure preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has established sub-division level teams to handle restoration. These teams have been instructed to prioritise maintaining electricity supply at critical locations such as hospitals and drinking water facilities and implementing precautionary measures aimed at preventing electrical accidents.



Chief Engineer of TNPDCL Coimbatore Region (Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris) K Kuppurani said adequate poles, emergency materials and equipment have been stockpiled to address emergencies promptly.



Additionally, she said sufficient levels of personal protective equipment have been provided to all field staff and workers, and specialised teams have been organised to manage restoration work during emergencies.



"TNPDCL is placing special emphasis on maintaining electricity supply at critical locations such as hospitals and drinking water schemes," Kuppurani added.



Moreover, the chief engineers have issued a list of safety measures for the public to prevent electrical accidents during monsoon. These include the installation of a 30 Amp Residual Current Device (RCD) for protection against electric shocks, avoiding direct connection of generators to household wiring, and using a changeover switch before the main switch.



The public is advised to take precautions such as staying away from fallen electric poles and broken wires, avoiding touching wires during rain, switching off the mains if sparks or water seepage in electrical lines is observed, refraining from using electrical appliances in wet conditions and during water logging, handling any situation involving electrocution with care, not to tie cattle near electric poles and transformers, ensuring proper earthing for homes and consider installing lightning arrestors if needed, keeping children away from electric meters, poles, or junction boxes, avoiding attempting to fix or tamper with electric fuses or climb electric poles, not to place banners or hoardings on electric poles.



For emergencies contact TNPDCL Coimbatore region helpline number 9498794987.