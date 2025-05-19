US doctor detained at Puducherry airport for carrying satellite phone

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order), Kalaivanan, said, “A case has been registered under Section 42(3)(d) of the Indian Telecommunication Act, 2023. The satellite phone has been seized, and the individual has been served a notice. She is being interrogated.”

According to sources, a joint team comprising officials from the Intelligence Bureau, Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Sigma Security, and the Special Branch has begun questioning the doctor. Dr Scott is also reported to have visited other undisclosed locations during her trip to India, sources added.

The US Embassy’s travel advisory for India also warns against carrying satellite phones into the country, noting that such devices are strictly regulated.

Further investigation is underway to determine the purpose of the satellite phone and the full extent of the doctor’s travel within India.