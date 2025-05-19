Why no statement on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, Seeman asks CM Stalin, Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: NTK chief coordinator Seeman questioned Chief Minister MK Stalin and Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for not issuing a statement of grief on Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, on Sunday.

Seeman was speaking at an event held on the occasion of Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day at Codissia Ground in the city on Sunday.

“NTK is not a party, but a people's army to protect the rights of Tamil nationalism. LTTE leader Prabhakaran had a dream for the Tamil community to live with full rights. However, those dreams were shattered by political parties in the state and at the centre. Now, if we are not here, no one will speak about the Tamil genocide on this day. We will fulfill Prabhakaran's dream one day," he said.

Further, he alleged that the two major parties in the state do not respect the feelings of Tamil people, and view them merely as vote bank. He also questioned why both parties in the state did not order a public holiday on May 18.

Seeman recalled that when former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy died, late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had declared a holiday.

“Dravidian parties have almost erased the Tamil language by mixing it with English, a practice known as Tanglish. Those political parties did not eradicate caste and religious ideologies, nor did they ensure feminism, as per Periyar's ideologies,” Seeman added

Trinamool Congress MLA Manoranjan Byapari, who participated in the event, alleged that the central government is imposing Hindi on people despite them having own languages, adding that this ‘cannot be accepted’.