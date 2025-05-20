Black-flag stir marks end of V-C’s four-year term in TN's Salem

SALEM: Periyar University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) R Jagannathan demitted office as his four-year term, marked by a slew of controversies, ended on Monday.

Meanwhile, more than 100 members of Periyar University Employees Union demonstrated with black flags against the outgoing V-C at the university campus on Monday, urging the state to take action against him for his corruption charges and irregularities.

On his final day, Jagannathan allegedly left the university in the afternoon instead of the evening. Moreover, he allegedly skipped attending the farewell party arranged by the university. Moreover, Jagannathan did not announce the name of the V-C (in charge) for Periyar University, said sources.

Jagannathan was arrested in December 2023 for alleged misappropriation of funds.