Cops present or not, motorists ignore red at will in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Lack of effective monitoring systems and lax enforcement by police has emboldened several motorists to zip across even on arterial roads in the city, showing scant regard for traffic rules and safety of other road users.

The city has 13 traffic signals, including at Sanjeev Nagar on the Chennai Bypass road and bustling intersections like Palpannai, Sanjeev Nagar, Mambalasalai, Odathurai Road, Karur bypass road, Headpost office, KT Theatre, Puthur, Vestry school and Mannarpuram.

But it is common to see motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, jumping the red light, even during peak hours. However, drivers of government and private buses are habitual violators. The situation worsens when traffic personnel are often absent at some junctions.

According to sources in the police department, only traffic and law-and-order police impose fine manually for signal violations. CCTV cameras installed at the signals are being used only to detect helmet less riders and seat belt violations.

Even the number of challans issued to motorists for jumping signal is alarmingly low. In the past three months, less than 300 challans were issued across the city, sources said. Speaking to TNIE, G Ravichandran, a regular commuter from Gandhi Market, said, “Even if I stop at a red signal at Palpannai, other motorists honk or overtake me.

Police personnel just sit under the bridge and shout instructions through a microphone. They don’t stop violators or issue fines. Without strict penalties or follow-up, people feel encouraged to brea rules.” R Jayanthi, a retired school teacher from Anna Nagar said “We can’t cross the road even when the pedestrian signal turns to green without the fear of getting hit by a speeding two-wheeler.