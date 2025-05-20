Cops present or not, motorists ignore red at will in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Lack of effective monitoring systems and lax enforcement by police has emboldened several motorists to zip across even on arterial roads in the city, showing scant regard for traffic rules and safety of other road users.
The city has 13 traffic signals, including at Sanjeev Nagar on the Chennai Bypass road and bustling intersections like Palpannai, Sanjeev Nagar, Mambalasalai, Odathurai Road, Karur bypass road, Headpost office, KT Theatre, Puthur, Vestry school and Mannarpuram.
But it is common to see motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, jumping the red light, even during peak hours. However, drivers of government and private buses are habitual violators. The situation worsens when traffic personnel are often absent at some junctions.
According to sources in the police department, only traffic and law-and-order police impose fine manually for signal violations. CCTV cameras installed at the signals are being used only to detect helmet less riders and seat belt violations.
Even the number of challans issued to motorists for jumping signal is alarmingly low. In the past three months, less than 300 challans were issued across the city, sources said. Speaking to TNIE, G Ravichandran, a regular commuter from Gandhi Market, said, “Even if I stop at a red signal at Palpannai, other motorists honk or overtake me.
Police personnel just sit under the bridge and shout instructions through a microphone. They don’t stop violators or issue fines. Without strict penalties or follow-up, people feel encouraged to brea rules.” R Jayanthi, a retired school teacher from Anna Nagar said “We can’t cross the road even when the pedestrian signal turns to green without the fear of getting hit by a speeding two-wheeler.
Traffic violation is very common in the city and pedestrians feel unsafe everywhere. Every day, many school and college students use this signal to reach the Chathiram bus stand. Despite repeated complaints, there is hardly any traffic police presence during peak hours.” When contacted, a senior traffic police officer requesting anonymity, said,
“We conduct regular checks at traffic signals and impose fines on violators every day. However, some motorists speed away jumping the red light, making it difficult for us to stop them on the spot.” “Jumping signal may save a few seconds, but it puts lives in danger,” he said.
When asked why advanced speed or motion detection systems or automatic number plate recognition systems are not in place in the city, another officer said “These cameras must be properly integrated with the traffic signal system.
If they are not synchronized with signal timings, it could lead to delays or inaccuracies in detecting violations. Currently, ANPR cameras are installed in general areas, and not at signals. We will assess other areas to check if they have this facility, and if so, we will implement it after some time.”