Dalit activists allege SOP dilutes SC/ST Act; Tamil Nadu government denies charges

MADURAI: The state government has denied allegations levelled by several Dalit activists that have the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department has diluted the Schedule Castes And the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act 2015.
Speaking to TNIE, state secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement (DLM) C Karuppiah said, "The SOP, released few weeks ago, mentions that FIR can be registered (Rule 12) by an Inspector who is considered as investigation officer (IO). This is wrong. Section 12 of SC/ST Act clearly mandates that police officers below the rank of DSP should not be appointed as IO."
He added "It says FIR should be sent to the SP by the Inspector to appoint the investigating officer (IO). This is also wrong. Under the SC/ST Act, the Superintendent of Police (SP) should appoint the IO after the spot inspection of the incident".
"Besides, we are disappointed by the norms about grant of compensation and government job. The SOP kin of a victim can be offered financial assistance for only undergraduate courses. But SC/ST Act highlights financial assistance all kinds of education regardless whether it is UG or PG,"he added.
Kathir, founder of Evidence, said,"Apart from the Investigation Officer (IO), there are several other issues related to the SOP. After I flagged some of them on social media, an official from the department called and assured me to rectify them. We suspect the government isn't serious enough to stop atrocities against SC/ST people.
The SC/ST Act clearly specified a government job for the kin of victim, but the state government refuses to allocate based on educational qualifications. In a number of cases, a victim holding PG degree is offered office assistant job."
When contacted, the secretary to government, Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare department, Lakshmi Priya said, "DSP is the Investigation Officer (IO) and it has always been that way. Also, FIR is filed by SHO (Station House officer) who could be Inspector as it needs to be done immediately. Further action is carried out by IO who is the DSP which happens after the filing of FIR. I will check about the other things and take appropriate action if necessary."