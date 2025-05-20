Dalit activists allege SOP dilutes SC/ST Act; Tamil Nadu government denies charges

MADURAI: The state government has denied allegations levelled by several Dalit activists that have the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) released by Adi Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department has diluted the Schedule Castes And the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act 2015.

Speaking to TNIE, state secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement (DLM) C Karuppiah said, "The SOP, released few weeks ago, mentions that FIR can be registered (Rule 12) by an Inspector who is considered as investigation officer (IO). This is wrong. Section 12 of SC/ST Act clearly mandates that police officers below the rank of DSP should not be appointed as IO."

He added "It says FIR should be sent to the SP by the Inspector to appoint the investigating officer (IO). This is also wrong. Under the SC/ST Act, the Superintendent of Police (SP) should appoint the IO after the spot inspection of the incident".

"Besides, we are disappointed by the norms about grant of compensation and government job. The SOP kin of a victim can be offered financial assistance for only undergraduate courses. But SC/ST Act highlights financial assistance all kinds of education regardless whether it is UG or PG,"he added.