DPR for Kurichi gold jewellery park complete: Minister Anbarasan

COIMBATORE: The Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), TM Anbarasan, said that a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and steps will be taken soon to set up a gold jewellery park at Kurichi in the city. Addressing reporters after a meeting with representatives of gold jewellery producers association, he said that the building would span 8.57 lakh square feet, in an area of 2.46 acres, in Kurichi-Sidco Industrial Estate.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced last November that a gold jewellery park would be set up at the Sidco Industrial Estate at Rs 126 crore. Subsequently, we have completed the DPR. The park includes gold jewellery workshops, a general facility centre for gold jewellery manufacturing, 3D printing and laser cutting facilities, Hallmark quality testing lab. The project also has various special features like a security vault, state-of-the-art surveillance, exhibition hall, conference hall, a training centre and a parking lot," he said.

18 representatives of the gold jewellery manufacturers association participated in the consultative meeting and their suggestions were heard by officials. The minister added that their will be taken into consideration by the government.

Further, he said that the district has received Rs 316.54 crore with a subsidy of Rs 69.55 crore, under five types of self-employment schemes in the last four years. He added that the construction of the coir cluster at Rs 8.80 crore in Pollachi will be completed in July. and ongoing construction of Cosiema Private Industrial Estate at Solavampalayam at Rs 18.06 crore will be completed in two months.

An MoU was signed in the presence of the Minister TM Anbarasan, on behalf of Si-Tarc, a firm which will set up a facility centre for EV motor testing in Kurichi at an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 crore.