EPS slams DMK government over inaction in sexual assault case in TN's Arakkonam

CHENNAI/VELLORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK government for ‘failing’ to take action against R Deivaseyal, a youth wing functionary of DMK from Arakkonam accused of sexually exploiting and assaulting a college student. If no action is taken against Deivaseyal, the AIADMK will stage massive protests, Palaniswami said in a release.
Palaniswami later announced a demonstration near the Arakkonam old bus stand on Wednesday condemning the government for remaining a mute spectator to the ‘sexual atrocities committed on women’ and also for failing to take action against Deivaseyal. In his statement, Palaniswami alleged that Deivaseyal kidnapped the college student and forcefully married her, and police had refused to register an FIR when the woman initially complained.
Police say abduction claim unsubstantiated
Responding to the allegations, police said the abduction claim has not been substantiated. “The woman had earlier come to Panapakkam police station claiming issues with her ‘husband’ Deivasayal.
Both parties were engaged in a discussion and finally expressed desire to live together. Later, a revised version of events was submitted to the station and an FIR was registered,” a senior officer said.
However, no other woman has so far raised such complaint against the accused so far, police added.
Deivaseyal is currently absconding, and police are investigating.
According to sources, the 20-year-old woman from Arakkonam, in a complaint dated May 7, accused Deivaseyal of abduction, coercion and abuse of power. She claimed that the accused did not disclose to her that he was married and forced her into marriage by threatening her and her family.
Giving details, the complainant said she was married and had filed for divorce at the Arakkonam court. The accused, claiming to be a lawyer, promised all help to tackle legal issues. The relationship began under the guise of love, but turned abusive later, the woman said, adding the accused threatened her several times asking her to have sex with other party functionaries.
The woman also alleged that when she went to Kattupakkam College to write an exam on January 31, Deivaseyal and his associates forcibly dragged her into a car, physically assaulted and threatened her.