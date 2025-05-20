EPS slams DMK government over inaction in sexual assault case in TN's Arakkonam

CHENNAI/VELLORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the DMK government for ‘failing’ to take action against R Deivaseyal, a youth wing functionary of DMK from Arakkonam accused of sexually exploiting and assaulting a college student. If no action is taken against Deivaseyal, the AIADMK will stage massive protests, Palaniswami said in a release.

Palaniswami later announced a demonstration near the Arakkonam old bus stand on Wednesday condemning the government for remaining a mute spectator to the ‘sexual atrocities committed on women’ and also for failing to take action against Deivaseyal. In his statement, Palaniswami alleged that Deivaseyal kidnapped the college student and forcefully married her, and police had refused to register an FIR when the woman initially complained.

Police say abduction claim unsubstantiated

Responding to the allegations, police said the abduction claim has not been substantiated. “The woman had earlier come to Panapakkam police station claiming issues with her ‘husband’ Deivasayal.

Both parties were engaged in a discussion and finally expressed desire to live together. Later, a revised version of events was submitted to the station and an FIR was registered,” a senior officer said.

However, no other woman has so far raised such complaint against the accused so far, police added.