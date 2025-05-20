Ex-min started firms, school using ill-gotten wealth: DVAC

CHENNAI: In the FIR filed by DVAC against Arani MLA and former HR & CE minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran(AIADMK), the agency has alleged that he amassed Rs 8.03 crore between 2016 and 2021 which was disproportionate (by 125%) to his known sources of income.

The DVAC alleged that the ill-gotten money was used to create and purchase assets — for instance, the agency has named J Chemicals owned by Ramachandran’s wife R Manimegalai, Water Bond Chemicals which was registered as a proprietorship firm by his son Santhoshkumar and Ramchandra CBSE school functioning under PM Somasundaram Mudaliyar Trust established by the three persons.

Manimegalai, Santoshkumar and the former minister’s other son Vijayakumar are also named as accused in the FIR which was registered on Friday. The agency searched their premises in Arani on Saturday.

DVAC said these disproportionate assets constitute an offence of criminal misconduct and is punishable under section 13(2) and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency said the former minister’s wife and sons abetted him in accumulating assets in their names.