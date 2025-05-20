Foundation laid for 1,118 police quarters at Rs 457 crore in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for 1,118 police quarters being constructed at a cost of Rs 457.14 crore and new buildings for the Coimbatore Central Prison at an estimate of Rs 211.57 crore.

Of the 1118 housing units, 896 quarters for police personnel and head constables will be built at Rs 380.98 crore in the Mansion Site area of Thousand Lights in Chennai. Additionally, 222 quarters will be constructed at Rs 76.15 crore in Pollachi.

To ease congestion at the central prison in Coimbatore, the new complex will come up at Pulichi on the city’s outskirts. It will include a men’s prison block, 111 staff quarters, concrete roads and a compound wall.

A release said that since May 2021, the DMK government has completed the construction of 3,051 police quarters at a cost of Rs 509.49 crore, 51 police stations at Rs 59.75 crore, and 18 other police department buildings at Rs 122.40 crore.