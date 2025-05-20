IIT-M launches two new courses

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has launched two new BTech courses in computational engineering and biomedical engineering starting this academic session, according to an official release. The courses, with a student strength of 40 each, will be offered by the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

Students who clear JEE (Advanced) can choose these two new programmes in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) counselling. Both programmes offer students the opportunity to upgrade to the five-year dual degree (BTech + MTech) through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes, three of which — Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Complex System Dynamics — are coordinated by the faculty of Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.

Sayan Gupta, head, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT-M, said, “These cutting-edge programmes will equip students with a strong systems approach to problem solving, blending core engineering principles with the latest technological advancements.”