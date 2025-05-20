Mother elephant under treatment for infection near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A mother elephantthat was lifted using a sling in a crane on Sunday, is being treated for throat infection and inflammation in its organs at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore. On Monday, the animal allowed veterinarians to administer anti-inflammatory drugs and painkillers through IV, with the help of a Kumki elephant, ‘Urigan’, and elephant trackers.

A team of veterinarians — N Kalaivanan, Forest Veterinary Surgeon of Megamalai Tiger Reserve, A Sugumar, Forest Veterinary Officer of Coimbatore and A Vijayaragavan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) — treated the animal on Monday and said the animal is well.

“We have been treating the animal, based on a blood test that was done on the elephant. The animal’s health has slightly improved. We have performed water therapy as well to keep the animal hydrated. There are no injuries in the mouth,” a forest department official said.

DFO N Jayaraj said that the three-year-old calf is still in the forest along with the herd and a separate team of 40 staff from the Coimbatore forest division is monitoring it.