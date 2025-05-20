Nila Bharathi emerges as Tamil Nadu's topper in Indian Forest Service exam, seven years after NEET setback

CHENNAI: Seven years after missing out on a medical seat due to NEET, MV Nila Bharathi has emerged as Tamil Nadu’s top scorer in the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam, securing All India Rank 24 in the results announced on Tuesday.

Her dream of becoming a doctor was crushed in 2017, the year NEET became mandatory in Tamil Nadu. Despite scoring an impressive 1,169 marks in her Class 12 board exams, she couldn’t secure a medical seat owing to her NEET rank. Her twin sister, MV Anbu Bharathi, who scored 1,165 marks, also faced the same situation.

Not to be bogged down by the disappointment, both opted to pursue B.Sc. Agriculture with the aim of clearing UPSC examinations later.

While Nila has cleared IFS, which is considered even more competitive than the Civil Services Examination (CSE) as the cut-off in the preliminary stage is typically higher than that of the CSE, Anbu is in the pursuit of cracking UPSC exams now.