No plan to turn Adis Street study centre into library: CCMC

COIMBATORE: Despite overwhelming demand from students, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has clarified that there are currently no plans to expand the Knowledge & Study Centre at Adis Street into a world-class library. The decision comes even as the centre continues to witness heavy footfall from aspirants preparing for various competitive exams.



Built under the Coimbatore Smart City project at a cost of `2.5 crore, the two-storey facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in January 2024. Located in Ward 83, the 7,800 sq ft centre has been a popular destination for students from Coimbatore and nearby districts, particularly UPSC, TNPSC, bank exam, and JEE aspirants.



However, the facility, which has a seating capacity of only 180, often sees more than 250 students daily, sometimes exceeding 300. With over 4,000 books and 16 computers, the space is unable to accommodate the growing demand.



"The centre is a great initiative, but it's overcrowded every single day. We end up waiting outside for hours just to get a seat," said Karthik S, a UPSC aspirant from Tiruppur. "Instead of turning us away, they should consider expanding it. We really need more space."



Several students have urged the civic body to construct additional floors to ease the pressure. However, the latter has revealed that such plans are not on the cards.



Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "Currently, we don't have any plan to expand the facility at Adis Street. Instead, two new "Mudhalvar Padippagams" (Chief Minister's Study Centres) are set to be built in the north and west zones of the city.

The facility will have reading areas on the ground floor and working areas on the first and second floors. These two centres are set to be built at a cost of around `8 cr using the education fund.

We have already floated tenders for the project, and the work is set to commence soon. Additionally, the `300 cr Periyar Grand Library, set to come up in nearby Gandhipuram, is expected to reduce the load on the Adis Street facility."



While the civic body believes the upcoming infrastructure will balance the need, students hope their immediate concerns will not be overlooked in the long-term planning.

