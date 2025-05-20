PMK founder Ramadoss warns of statewide stir if 10.5% quota not implemented for Vanniyars

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday warned that Tamil Nadu would see a statewide agitation if the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars is not implemented. He said the government should act to prevent such a protest.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Vanniyar Sangam administrators held at Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “If the 10.5% internal quota is not granted, Tamil Nadu will face a protest that could bring the state to a standstill. It is the government's responsibility to prevent such a scenario.”

Ramadoss said, “This meeting was to strengthen the organisation, discuss principles, and ensure victory in the upcoming elections,” he said.

Responding to questions on party responsibilities, Ramadoss said, “Some media outlets are spreading false information. Both the party and the sangam are functioning as usual. An official announcement on the protest for the 10.5% quota will be made after discussions with all stakeholders.”