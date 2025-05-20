PMK founder Ramadoss warns of statewide stir if 10.5% quota not implemented for Vanniyars

VILLUPURAM: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday warned that Tamil Nadu would see a statewide agitation if the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars is not implemented. He said the government should act to prevent such a protest.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting of Vanniyar Sangam administrators held at Thailapuram, Ramadoss said, “If the 10.5% internal quota is not granted, Tamil Nadu will face a protest that could bring the state to a standstill. It is the government's responsibility to prevent such a scenario.”
Ramadoss said, “This meeting was to strengthen the organisation, discuss principles, and ensure victory in the upcoming elections,” he said.
Responding to questions on party responsibilities, Ramadoss said, “Some media outlets are spreading false information. Both the party and the sangam are functioning as usual. An official announcement on the protest for the 10.5% quota will be made after discussions with all stakeholders.”
The meeting was attended by Vanniyar Sangam president P T Arulmozhi, honorary president G K Mani, general secretary Vadivel Ravanan, state headquarters secretary Anbazhagan, five state secretaries, district leaders and others.
Ramadoss also said that district-level meetings would be held under Arulmozhi’s leadership and confirmed his participation.
Mani told the media, “Dr Anbumani (PMK president) is working for Dr S Ramadoss. Talks between them are going on smoothly, and a resolution will be reached soon.”
Both father and son have purportedly been at loggerheads over power battle.
He dismissed rumours about changes in party leadership or blank signature collections from functionaries. “There is no such move. An invitation was extended to Anbumani through WhatsApp,” he told the media before the meeting.
Arulmozhi said internal issues within PMK would be resolved soon.
He confirmed that meeting invitations were sent through social media, including to Anbumani via WhatsApp.
However, Anbumani did not attend the meeting.