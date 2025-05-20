Rs 60-crore aid recommended for ryots hit by December rain in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: The agriculture department has recommended compensation of Rs 59.20 crore for crops damaged during the December 2024 rains in the district.

According to sources, over 68,444.80 hectares of crops and 17,687.07 hectares of horticulture crops were damaged due to the incessant rainfall from December 13 to 16, a fortnight after "Fengal" cyclone crossed the TN coast. The crop damage was surveyed in January this year.

According to officials who surveyed the damages, the agriculture crops cultivated in over 68,444.80 hectares had been damaged. It includes 838.29 hectare of paddy, 58,719.04 hectare of pulses, 8,529.24 hectare of minor millets, 106 hectare of oil seed crops, and 196.85 hectare of cotton crops.

As per the report, the district administration has recommended Rs 1.45 crore for paddy crops, Rs 50.11 crore for pulses, Rs 7.37 crore for minor millet crops, Rs 9 lakh for oil seed crops, and Rs 17.51 lakh for cotton crops - a total of Rs 59.20 crore as compensation to farmers.

According to horticulture officials over 17,687.07 hectares, including 11,438.27 hectares of red chilli, 4,027 hectares of onion, 1,167.64 hectare of coriander and 961 hectares of banana plantations were damaged.

The farmers will get compensation of Rs 17,500 per hectare for irrigated crops, and Rs 18,500 per hectare of dry land crops, a senior officer said.

Speaking to TNIE, agriculture department Joint Director Periyasamy said the report is under consideration.

The state government has to approve it and release the funds. The compensation will be credited directly to the farmers' bank account. The farmers can also apply for insurance relief, the official added.