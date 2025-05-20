Storage level sufficient for opening Mettur dam on June 12, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that there is sufficient water for opening the Mettur dam on its traditional date – June 12 – to support Kuruvai cultivation.

The CM said this while reviewing the preparations for facing the southwest monsoon and releasing water from Mettur, at a meeting at the secretariat.

“As on Saturday (May 17), the Mettur dam has 76.06 tmc of water (108.33 ft). This storage is sufficient for opening the dam on June 12,” the CM said.

Later, in his post on X, the CM said during the meeting, he gave guidance to the officials regarding the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 and requested them to ensure a good yield (of foodgrains) this year also.

After the DMK government assumed office, the Mettur dam was opened on June 12 in 2021. In 2022, for the first time since Independence, the Mettur dam was opened three weeks ahead of its traditional date, that is, on May 24.

In 2023, the dam was opened on the customary date. However, in 2024, the government could not stick to the date since Karnataka had failed to adhere to the monthly schedule of release of water to Tamil Nadu.

The dam was opened on July 28 last year.

The CM directed the officials to desilt the tributaries of the Cauvery River and canals so that the water released from the Mettur dam reaches the tail-end areas.

The CM also said the desilting works have to be completed in advance since steps have already been taken for paddy cultivation in Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons.