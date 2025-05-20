Storage level sufficient for opening Mettur dam on June 12, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that there is sufficient water for opening the Mettur dam on its traditional date – June 12 – to support Kuruvai cultivation.
The CM said this while reviewing the preparations for facing the southwest monsoon and releasing water from Mettur, at a meeting at the secretariat.
“As on Saturday (May 17), the Mettur dam has 76.06 tmc of water (108.33 ft). This storage is sufficient for opening the dam on June 12,” the CM said.
Later, in his post on X, the CM said during the meeting, he gave guidance to the officials regarding the opening of the Mettur dam on June 12 and requested them to ensure a good yield (of foodgrains) this year also.
After the DMK government assumed office, the Mettur dam was opened on June 12 in 2021. In 2022, for the first time since Independence, the Mettur dam was opened three weeks ahead of its traditional date, that is, on May 24.
In 2023, the dam was opened on the customary date. However, in 2024, the government could not stick to the date since Karnataka had failed to adhere to the monthly schedule of release of water to Tamil Nadu.
The dam was opened on July 28 last year.
The CM directed the officials to desilt the tributaries of the Cauvery River and canals so that the water released from the Mettur dam reaches the tail-end areas.
The CM also said the desilting works have to be completed in advance since steps have already been taken for paddy cultivation in Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons.
Official sources said around five lakh acres of lands in Cauvery delta region are getting irrigated during the Kuruvai season by the water released from Mettur dam.
Stalin said since the southwest monsoon and the release of water from the Mettur dam are expected to boost Kuruvai cultivation, field officials in the Agriculture department should ensure the availability of seeds and fertilisers, among others. The officials should also ensure the benefits of the Kuruvai Special Package (to be announced) reach the farmers.
The CM urged the officials of all departments to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that there is no loss of life, property, or infrastructure damage during the southwest monsoon.
Recalling that during the past four years, the government had successfully overcome many natural disasters, the CM said the meteorological department has predicted a normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon.
“On the one hand, the rains in this season help enhance the groundwater table and cultivation in the delta districts, on the other, we may have to face heavy rain and flash floods in districts located along the Western Ghats, and landslides in the Nilgiris district. Besides, the coastal districts must be ready to face heavy rain and cyclones,” the CM added.
Giving details of the basic preparations ahead of the southwest monsoon, the CM said, “If we proactively take steps beyond the routine precautionary measures, we can avoid many losses during the disasters.”
Noting that accidents take place due to ongoing works on roads, the CM said, “Across Tamil Nadu, officials should identify such accident-prone places and put up barricades, fencing, adequate lighting, and reflective diversion boards to prevent accidents.”
Also, steps should be taken to protect paddy bags and food grains in godowns and sheds during the rainy season, he said.
In Chennai, the ongoing works in stormwater drains, water channels, and ponds must be completed quickly, he added.
In the meeting, a presentation was made on the monsoon preparedness and water release from the Mettur dam. DGP Shankar Jiwal, senior officials of key departments – municipal administration, revenue, agriculture, highways, and water resources – and others presented the measures taken by their respective departments.
Empathise with people hit by nature’s fury: CM
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday directed the officials to treat people seeking help from the government during natural disasters with empathy, “as they place their trust in us”. “Please treat people expressing their grievances and seeking help during disasters with empathy. You should act responsibly as they are seeking help, placing their trust in us,” the CM told the officials in the meeting at the secretariat. The CM pointed out that during disasters people often choose to air their grievances on social media. So, action should be taken on the complaints made there too, and it should be monitored as well. ENS