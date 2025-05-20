Tamil Nadu

TN's Villupuram police seize 80 kg of ganja, arrest seven in smuggling bust

Express News Service
VILLUPURAM: A total of 80 kilograms of ganja was seized and seven persons were arrested in Villupuram district on Sunday evening following a tip-off about smuggling activities.

“Initial inquiry revealed that the ganja was smuggled from Chennai and distributed in Thiruvannainallur and surrounding areas,” police said.

According to police, a special team conducted a vehicle check in the Enathimangalam area under the orders of Villupuram District Superintendent of Police P Saravanan.

Police stopped and searched a mini load-carrier vehicle, during which 4 kg of ganja was found hidden inside. The vehicle’s occupants were identified as S Ganeshan (40) and his mother S Dhanam (60), both residents of Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district.

“Based on the information provided by them, we seized an additional 6 kg of ganja from three more persons,” said a police official. The three were identified as D Tamil (21) of Thiruvannainallur, M Gunasekaran (21) of Ananthapuram, and C Dinesh (19) of Ottampattu.

Following further investigation, a special team conducted a raid in Melkalavai village near Guduvancheri and seized 70 kg of ganja. Two more persons, S Karthik (32) of Melkalavai and S Srinivasan (30) of Perumbakkam in Chennai, were arrested.

Police said the total seizure amounted to 80 kg of ganja. In addition, mobile phones and the mini load-carrier vehicle used for transportation were also confiscated.

All seven accused were produced before the court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody at Villupuram Central Prison.

The New Indian Express
