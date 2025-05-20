TN's Villupuram police seize 80 kg of ganja, arrest seven in smuggling bust

VILLUPURAM: A total of 80 kilograms of ganja was seized and seven persons were arrested in Villupuram district on Sunday evening following a tip-off about smuggling activities.

“Initial inquiry revealed that the ganja was smuggled from Chennai and distributed in Thiruvannainallur and surrounding areas,” police said.

According to police, a special team conducted a vehicle check in the Enathimangalam area under the orders of Villupuram District Superintendent of Police P Saravanan.

Police stopped and searched a mini load-carrier vehicle, during which 4 kg of ganja was found hidden inside. The vehicle’s occupants were identified as S Ganeshan (40) and his mother S Dhanam (60), both residents of Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district.