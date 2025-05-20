TNSET candidates urge TRB to release results amid job, PhD admission uncertainty

COIMBATORE: Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) in March have requested the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) to release the results promptly. Candidates pointed out that the delay in results prevents them from joining a post of assistant professor job at private colleges or pursuing a PhD programme.

A candidate, C Nithya of Erode district, told TNIE that since 2018, the TRB has been conducting computer-based test for SET from March 6 to 9. "Though the TRB released the TNSET answer key on March 20, it has yet to announce when the results would be released.

At present, many private colleges are recruiting for assistant professor posts for the next academic year. With the delay in the TNSET result, we are unable to apply for jobs as the TNSET qualification is essential. We are losing job opportunities. We can apply for jobs if the TRB releases the results soon," she said.

Another candidate, L Manivannan in Coimbatore, told TNIE that if students have the TNSET qualification, they don't have to write entrance examinations for PhD programmes. "For instance, Bharathiar University said that candidates can apply for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for PhD programmes until May 31. If the TRB releases the results this month, candidates can know their SET qualification's status, and then they can decide whether to join a PhD programme directly or if they need to write the SET. Now, candidates are in a dilemma," he said.

A functionary from the NET/SLET Association told TNIE that usually the results are released within a month of the exam, but the TRB has delayed them. "The delay in releasing the results is unacceptable when the TRB conducts a computer-based test. It should promptly release the results, considering the welfare of the candidates," he stated.

Repeated attempts to reach the top officers of TRB went in vain.