Tourists urged caution amid a spate of drownings in Aliyar river in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Police have issued a renewed warning to tourists visiting the popular Aliyar Dam near Pollachi, urging them not to enter restricted zones of the Aliyar River after repeated safety violations and a recent tragic incident in which three college students from Chennai drowned.

Despite clear signboards and constant police surveillance, many visitors continue to bathe in prohibited sections of the river, particularly during weekends and holidays. The tragic deaths of the three students, who were part of a tour group visiting the dam a few weeks ago, have highlighted the dangers of ignoring safety instructions.

Aliyar Dam, known for its scenic beauty, cool weather, and nearby coconut groves, attracts hundreds of tourists daily, especially during the ongoing summer vacation. Families arrive in large groups to relax in the dam park and enjoy the surrounding nature. Many venture down to the river to bathe, often unaware or dismissive of the dangers posed by the current and depth of the water in restricted areas.

On a recent public holiday, the dam saw a heavy influx of tourists. Police found numerous families bathing in the dam's rear section, which is clearly marked as off-limits due to safety risks. Officers quickly intervened, clearing the area and reminding visitors that these zones are closed for public safety. Authorities have intensified their monitoring efforts and continue to advise tourists to follow the rules to avoid preventable tragedies.