Two die of suffocation while cleaning sewage tank in TN's Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Two workers died on Monday evening due to suffocation while cleaning a sewage tank at a dyeing factory located near Karaipudur in Tiruppur. Two more victims are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The deceased were Saravanan (30) and Venugopal, of Sundamedu area of Tiruppur. Hari (26) and Chinnasamy (36) from the Sundamedu area are undergoing treatment.

Police said, “The above four, including Saravanan, were working at a private dyeing factory in Karaipudur near Tiruppur. On Monday evening, they entered the sewage tank at the plant to clean it. The tank is about 7 feet deep. But it is said they got into the tank without any safety equipment.”

“Shortly after entering the tank, all four of them experienced suffocation and fainted. Subsequently, fellow workers rescued them and admitted them to a private hospital on the Tiruppur-Palladam road. However, the doctors who examined them declared that Saravanan and Venugopal had already died. The other two are continuing to receive treatment,” police added. District Collector T Christuraj and District Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish visited the spot. The Palladam police are investigating.

Speaking to TNIE, Yadav Girish, Superintendent of Police, said, “An investigation is underway into this matter. A case will be registered.”