Unseasonal rain keeps heat at bay in TN; orange alert issued for Nilgiris

CHENNAI: A persistent, upper air cyclonic circulation (UAC) has brought widespread rain across the state — offering rare reprieve from the harsh May sun. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for the Nilgiris on Tuesday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the district.

Over the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, parts of northern Tamil Nadu witnessed significant downpours. Kallakurichi district recorded the highest with 14cm at Rishivandhiyam and 13cm at Kalayanallur. Places in and around Chennai also received heavy rainfall ranging from 2cm to 7cm. Even on Monday morning, rainy weather persisted over Chennai with steady showers.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said, “What this UAC has indirectly done is activate the monsoon winds and pull them up in latitude. Heavy rain is now likely for Kerala, Valparai, Nilgiris (Gudalur and Avalanche belts) and the Karnataka coast.” He added that another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal post May 27, setting the stage for twin systems.

This rare May rain has resulted in maximum temperatures dipping by 2-4°C below normal across several districts, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and Dharmapuri, which typically experience oppressive heat at this time.

With the southwest monsoon already advancing into parts of southern Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, TN is witnessing an unusually wet and cool end to May, considered the peak of summer in the region.