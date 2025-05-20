Woman stuck in gap between houses; saved after three hours in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman in Manali was rescued on Sunday after she got stuck for hours in a tight space between two houses. The police said the woman got stuck in the gap after she fell down from the terrace where she had gone to collect a mat. “The woman was alone at the house at the time as her relatives were away at Tirupati,” they said.

Bommi began shouting for help, drawing the attention of neighbours who tried to pull her out using a rope. When their efforts failed, they contacted emergency services.

Firefighters from the Manali station, along with police officers, arrived at the spot. As the space was too narrow for most rescuers, they deployed a slim-built firefighter, Mohammed Aasif, to crawl into the gap, police said.

Aasif managed to reach Bommi and held her arm securely and tied a rope to her other arm from the terrace. Working carefully, the team pulled her to safety after three hours. She is unhurt, the police said.