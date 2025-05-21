CCMC gears up for monsoon: 4k workers deployed, flood management measures in full swing

COIMBATORE: With the south west monsoon around the corner, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has launched a series of intensive precautionary measures to tackle the anticipated heavy rains and ensure readiness. From flood management infrastructure to road maintenance and tree-clearing operations, the civic body has mobilised massive resources across all five zones.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that more than 4,500 workers have been deployed to carry out monsoon preparedness works.

"We are leaving no stone unturned. Around 250 km of roadside stormwater drains are being desilted, and maintenance work is underway in about 18,000 small bridges and aqueducts," he said.

As part of its flood mitigation efforts, the CCMC has installed two additional motor pumps of 100 HP capacity near the old Avinashi Road flyover subway and another 100 HP pump near the Kaleeswara Mill railway underpass. These high-power pumps are aimed at swiftly draining rainwater from frequently flooded underpasses and subways, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and avoiding traffic disruptions.