CCMC gears up for monsoon: 4k workers deployed, flood management measures in full swing

COIMBATORE: With the south west monsoon around the corner, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has launched a series of intensive precautionary measures to tackle the anticipated heavy rains and ensure readiness. From flood management infrastructure to road maintenance and tree-clearing operations, the civic body has mobilised massive resources across all five zones.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said that more than 4,500 workers have been deployed to carry out monsoon preparedness works.
"We are leaving no stone unturned. Around 250 km of roadside stormwater drains are being desilted, and maintenance work is underway in about 18,000 small bridges and aqueducts," he said.
As part of its flood mitigation efforts, the CCMC has installed two additional motor pumps of 100 HP capacity near the old Avinashi Road flyover subway and another 100 HP pump near the Kaleeswara Mill railway underpass. These high-power pumps are aimed at swiftly draining rainwater from frequently flooded underpasses and subways, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and avoiding traffic disruptions.
To prevent flooding in low-lying areas, the corporation has kept 5,000 sandbags ready with 1,000 bags allocated to each zone. In anticipation of possible tree falls due to strong winds and rains, 47 tree-cutting teams equipped with 65 specialised machines have been placed on standby, the commissioner added.
"Almost all major water bodies across the city have reached 90% capacity. We are closely monitoring them to prevent overflow and breaches," the commissioner said, noting that the civic body is working in close coordination with the railway department to oversee 23 railway crossings and road-over-bridges (ROBs) that are prone to waterlogging.
Additionally, the CCMC has released Rs 50 lakh for each of the five zones to carry out urgent patch works and pothole-filling to minimise road hazards.