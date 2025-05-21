CPI urge CM Rangasamy to rectify 'grave social injustice' in recruitment process of Assistant posts in UT

PUDUCHERRY: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged Chief Minister N Rangasamy to immediately intervene and rectify what it termed a “grave social injustice” in the recruitment process for Assistant posts in the Union Territory.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, CPI State Secretary A M Saleem alleged that the rights of Backward Classes (BCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Scheduled Castes (SCs) had been violated due to an irregular allocation of quota to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Saleem pointed out that recruitment rules notified on April 20, 2012 mandate that only 20% of Assistant posts are to be filled through direct recruitment. However, the EWS reservation system was introduced only in January 2019, making it inapplicable to vacancies notified prior to that date.

Despite this, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms allegedly allocated 25 posts to the EWS category—17 more than what CPI claims is legally permissible.

The party further argued that in the absence of a caste census in Puducherry, EWS candidates account for just 2% of the population, rendering the 10% quota unjustified. CPI called for immediate corrective action to uphold constitutional reservation norms.